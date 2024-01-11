News & Insights

Recruiter Robert Walters counts on rest of the world as UK lags

January 11, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews and Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm Robert Walters RWA.L is betting on steady demand in countries like Japan and Netherlands to offset weak hiring trends in the UK amid a tough economic environment, CEO Toby Fowlston said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, peer Hays HAYS.Lforecast lower-than-expected first-half profit and said the short-term outlook will remain challenging.

UK net fees dropped by 19% in the three-months ended Dec. 31.

"Over the course of the last probably six months we haven't seen the hiring environment progress or regress. So I would say it's generally flat lined," Fowlston said in an interview with Reuters.

