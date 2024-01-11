Recruiter Robert Walters counts on rest of the world as UK lags

Adds details from CEO interview; share movement in paragraph 3

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm Robert Walters RWA.L is betting on steady demand in countries like Japan and Netherlands to offset weak hiring trends in the UK amid a tough economic environment, CEO Toby Fowlston said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, peer Hays HAYS.Lforecast lower-than-expected first-half profit and said the short-term outlook will remain challenging.

UK net fees dropped by 19% in the three-months ended Dec. 31.

"Over the course of the last probably six months we haven't seen the hiring environment progress or regress. So I would say it's generally flat lined," Fowlston said in an interview with Reuters.

($1 = 0.7849 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.