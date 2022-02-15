Recruiter Randstad tops market expectations in Q4

Adds details, CEO comment

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 27% to 335 million euros ($379.22 million) in the fourth quarter, beating market expectations slightly on the back of strong demand for employment services.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) had been seen at 322 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll of 12 analysts, compared to 264 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sales topped forecasts in the fourth quarter at a 12% increase and hit a record high for the full year.

"Although we must still exercise caution while pandemic-related instabilities and limited visibility remain, we come out of 2021 in a strong position with demonstrable ongoing momentum across our portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Jacques van den Broek said.

Randstad proposed a total cash dividend of 5 euros per share for 2021, consisting of a regular 2.19 euros and a special cash dividend of 2.81 euros.

Looking forward, Randstad said organic revenue growth in January was broadly in line with the last quarter of 2021, which "indicates continued positive momentum, whilst exercising caution as visibility remains limited due to pandemic-related effects and macro-economic uncertainties."

In the first quarter, the gross margin is expected to be "modestly lower" due to seasonality, while operating expenses are seen "modestly higher," Randstad said.

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.