Recruiter Randstad reports Q1 earnings beat despite hiring slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 25, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad's RAND.AS first-quarter core earnings beat expectations on Tuesday, despite a slowdown in hiring by companies.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) was down 9% to 266 million euros ($293.90 million), but above the 260 million euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

