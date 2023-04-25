Recruiter Randstad reports Q1 earnings beat despite hiring slowdown

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad's RAND.AS first-quarter core earnings beat expectations on Tuesday, despite a slowdown in hiring by companies.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) was down 9% to 266 million euros ($293.90 million), but above the 260 million euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

