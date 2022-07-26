RAND

Recruiter Randstad posts 18% jump in quarterly earnings

Contributors
Valentine Baldassari Reuters
Charlotte Lavin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Dutch recruitment firm Randstad reported an 18% jump in second-quarter core profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations, as companies continued to compete for workers.

Adds detail, CEO quote

July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS reported an 18% jump in second-quarter core profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations, as companies continued to compete for workers.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 308 million euros ($315 million) in the three months to the end of June, up from 260 million euros a year earlier and in line with the 309-million-euro estimate in a company-compiled poll.

"The global labor market remains dynamic with a combination of strong demand and talent scarcity," Chief Executive Officer Sander van 't Noordende said in a statement.

The recruitment industry has boomed since economies began reopening from coronavirus-induced lockdowns, as companies moved to fill empty positions, creating a highly competitive job market.

The Amsterdam-listed company said demand for permanent staff and recruitment outsourcing business (RPO) remained strong also in July and that the number of temporary placements was similar to that of the second quarter.

Three-month group revenue through June 30 was up 13% year-on-year at 6.89 billion euros, with organic growth of 10% in North America but only 1% in the Netherlands and 4% in Germany.

($1 = 0.9782 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Charlotte Lavin in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Valentine.Baldassari@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RAND

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters