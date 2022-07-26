Recruiter Randstad posts 18% jump in Q2 core earnings

July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS reported an 18% jump in second-quarter core profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations, as companies continued to compete for workers.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 308 million euros ($314.87 million) in the three months to the end of June, up from 260 million euros a year earlier.

A company-compiled poll of 12 analysts had forecast a quarterly underlying EBITA of 309 million euros on average.

($1 = 0.9782 euros)

