Recruiter Randstad beats Q4 earnings forecasts even as hiring slows

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad's RAND.AS fourth-quarter core profit beat market expectations on Tuesday even as companies cut back hiring to combat the high inflation.

The performance of staffing companies like Randstad and Adecco ADEN.S are seen as a bellwether for broader economic activity, as companies' appetite for hiring indicates confidence in the economy.

"Client activity moderated in the fourth quarter, and this trend has continued into 2023," Chief Executive Sander van 't Noordende said in a statement.

"However, our deep understanding of talent and clients, together with our experienced leadership team positions us well to navigate the macroeconomic environment," he added.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were 364 million euros ($390.7 million) in the quarter, above the 329 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Randstad said it planned to return additional capital to its shareholders by buying back around 400 million euros ($429.36 million) worth of ordinary shares starting at the end of April.

The company also separately announced that Jorge Vazquez would replace departing finance chief Henry Schirmer.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola; Editing by Milla Nissi)

