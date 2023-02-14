Recruiter Randstad beats Q4 core earnings projections even as hiring slows

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter core profit despite a slowdown in hiring by companies.

Its underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were 364 million euros in the quarter, above the 329 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The company also separately announced that Jorge Vazquez would replace departing finance chief Henry Schirmer.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.