Recruiter Randstad beats Q4 core earnings projections even as hiring slows

February 14, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola for Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter core profit despite a slowdown in hiring by companies.

Its underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were 364 million euros in the quarter, above the 329 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The company also separately announced that Jorge Vazquez would replace departing finance chief Henry Schirmer.

