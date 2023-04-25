Recruiter Randstad beats Q1 earnings estimates despite hiring slowdown

Adds details, company comment and context

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS reported better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, despite a slowdown in hiring by companies worldwide.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were down 9% at 266 million euros ($293.90 million), but above the 260 million euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.

The performance of staffing firms is seen as a bellwether for broader economic activity as companies' appetite for hiring indicates confidence in the economy.

"Macro economic environment remained challenging across our markets, which translated into lower hiring activities from our clients," the firm said in a statement, adding that this trend continued into early-April.

The Amsterdam-listed company said organic revenue per working day declined by 4.2%, with North America down 10%, while Northern Europe slipping 6%.

Peers PageGroupPAGE.L and HaysHAYS.L flagged slower hiring due to weakness in the permanent recruitment market as employers were turning to interim hires to ride out market uncertainty amid a tough economic outlook.

