News & Insights

RAND

Recruiter Randstad beats Q1 earnings estimates despite hiring slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 25, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

Adds details, company comment and context

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch recruitment firm Randstad RAND.AS reported better-than-expected first-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, despite a slowdown in hiring by companies worldwide.

The group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were down 9% at 266 million euros ($293.90 million), but above the 260 million euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.

The performance of staffing firms is seen as a bellwether for broader economic activity as companies' appetite for hiring indicates confidence in the economy.

"Macro economic environment remained challenging across our markets, which translated into lower hiring activities from our clients," the firm said in a statement, adding that this trend continued into early-April.

The Amsterdam-listed company said organic revenue per working day declined by 4.2%, with North America down 10%, while Northern Europe slipping 6%.

Peers PageGroupPAGE.L and HaysHAYS.L flagged slower hiring due to weakness in the permanent recruitment market as employers were turning to interim hires to ride out market uncertainty amid a tough economic outlook.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Romolo.Tosiani@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.