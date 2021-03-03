Recruiter PageGroup's annual profit tumbles 90%

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Global recruitment firm PageGroup on Wednesday reported an almost 90% slump in annual profit, dented by tepid performances in all its regions as most companies remained cautious about hiring employees during the coronavirus crisis.

March 3 (Reuters) - Global recruitment firm PageGroup PAGE.L on Wednesday reported an almost 90% slump in annual profit, dented by tepid performances in all its regions as most companies remained cautious about hiring employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which operates in 36 countries, said pretax profit for the year came in at 15.5 million pounds ($21.62 million), compared with a profit of 144.2 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7169 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters