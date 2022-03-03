Recruiter PageGroup's annual profit soars as hiring demand jumps

Amna Karimi Reuters
March 3 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L reported an 891% jump in annual profit on Thursday, driven by a recovery in technology, and healthcare and life sciences sectors as demand surges for long-term hiring following reopening of economies.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, reported operating profit of 168.5 million pounds ($225.91 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 17 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7459 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

