Recruiter PageGroup Q4 profit slumps 20% as pandemic continues to bite

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR

Global recruiter PageGroup Plc posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit, hit by weaker performance across all its operating regions due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit, hit by weaker performance across all its operating regions due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Gross profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 165.4 million pounds ($226.22 million), compared with 205.6 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7312 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters