Recruiter PageGroup posts higher quarterly profit on robust hiring demand

Amna Karimi Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Global recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a 25.5% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, supported by strong hiring demand from companies amid staff shortages and higher resignations.

The recruitment sector is continuing to benefit from pent-up demand as businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with employers looking for suitable talents in a tight labour market.

The recruitment sector is continuing to benefit from pent-up demand as businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with employers looking for suitable talents in a tight labour market.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said quarterly gross profit was 280.9 million pounds ($334.21 million), compared with 219.8 million pounds reported a year earlier.

The company reported a gross profit of more than 100 million pounds in June, boosted by employers demanding fast hires in a short period of time.

The British firm's top boss Steve Ingham said the company expects full-year operating profit to be in line with the company-compiled consensus of 205 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8405 pounds)

