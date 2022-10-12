Recruiter PageGroup posts higher quarterly profit on robust hiring

Global recruiter PageGroup Plc reported an 18.6% surge in its quarterly gross profit on Wednesday, supported by robust hiring as competition heats up to fill vacancies.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said gross profit for the third quarter came in at 270.5 million pounds ($297.6 million), compared with 228.1 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.9088 pounds)

