Recruiter PageGroup posts 25% rise in quarterly profit

July 13 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L reported a 25.5% rise in second-quarter gross profit on Wednesday, supported by strong hiring demand from companies amid staff shortages and higher resignations.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said quarterly gross profit was 280.9 million pounds ($334.21 million), compared with 219.8 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8405 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.