Recruiter PageGroup posts 25% rise in quarterly profit

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

July 13 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L reported a 25.5% rise in second-quarter gross profit on Wednesday, supported by strong hiring demand from companies amid staff shortages and higher resignations.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said quarterly gross profit was 280.9 million pounds ($334.21 million), compared with 219.8 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8405 pounds)

