Recruiter PageGroup names ex-RAC boss Seymour-Jackson as chair

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK-based recruitment firm PageGroup PAGE.L named on Tuesday former RAC chief Angela Seymour-Jackson as its next chair to succeed David Lowden when he steps down next April.

Seymour-Jackson, who joined Page as a non-executive director in 2017, serves as director at multiple British companies and was also until 2012 the chief executive officer of motoring organization RAC. The 53-year-old executive also served as senior adviser to Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L for a year until late-2017.

Her appointment comes as recruitment firms such as Page are earning solid fees due to a rise in hiring activity globally. Companies are filling vacancies and ramping up their businesses as they navigate a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The departure of Lowden, who plans to join technical products and services provider Diploma Plc DPLM.L. as its chair, was announced in October.

Shares in FTSE 250-listed .FTMC Page have gained roughly 40% since Lowden was named chair in late 2015, better than the 29% advance in the broader index.

Page, which operates in 36 countries and helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, is scheduled to announce a fourth-quarter trading update next month.

