Recruiter PageGroup maintains annual forecast, declares special dividend

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PageGroup PAGE.L on Monday retained its forecast for a full-year profit despite a global hiring slowdown, which caused the British recruiter's half-year earnings to slump 44.6%.

The recruiter, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said operating profit for the half year ended June 30 came in at 63.9 million pounds ($81.30 million), compared with 115.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Still, the company raised its interim dividend payout to 5.13 pence and declared a special dividend of 15.87 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

