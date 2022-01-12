Recruiter PageGroup lifts annual profit forecast on hiring demand, staff crunch

Global recruiter PageGroup Plc lifted its full-year profit forecast for the full-year for the third time in six months on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages.

The London-listed company, which helps in hiring executives, professionals and clerical staff, expects annual operating profit of around 165 million pounds ($224.96 million), up from a forecast of 155 million pounds it gave in October.

