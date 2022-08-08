Recruiter PageGroup half-year profit surges on hiring demand

Global recruiter PageGroup Plc reported a 79.3% jump in half-year operating profit on Monday, helped by strong hiring demand from companies amid staff shortages.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said operating profit for the six months ended June 30 was 115.3 million pounds ($139.2 million), compared with 64.3 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8282 pounds)

