Recruiter PageGroup forecasts stronger profit, hunts for new CEO

April 12 (Reuters) - PageGroup PAGE.L said on Tuesday it expects its annual operating profit to beat market estimates, as the recruitment firm reported a 43% jump in first-quarter earnings due to stronger demand for hiring.

The company, which operates in 36 countries and helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said it is looking for a new chief executive officer to succeed current boss Steve Ingham.

