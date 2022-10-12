Recruiter PageGroup flags slowdown as client confidence softens

Adds details, background, and CEO comment

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L said on Wednesday it has seen a "slight softening" in employers' confidence across most markets, leading to some jobs being withdrawn and a slowdown in hiring at the end of the third quarter.

The recruitment industry saw pent-up demand for workers amid shortage of talent, prompting employers to increase wages and attract the right match for the role. However, the current economic downturn poses slowdown risks as companies look to freeze hiring amid soaring inflation.

"Temporary recruitment outperformed permanent, as clients looked for more flexibility in their resourcing and cost base, reflecting the current economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Officer Steve Ingham said in a statement.

The London-listed company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff, said gross profit for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 270.5 million pounds ($297.6 million), compared with 228.1 million pounds last year.

PageGroup's smaller peers SThree STEMS.L and Robert Walters RWA.L have seen continued growth in net fees for the same period as employers proceed with the hunt for right talent in a competitive job market.

