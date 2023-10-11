Recruiter PageGroup expects annual profit to miss market view

Adds background on sector and company throughout

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup PAGE.L on Wednesday forecast its full-year profit to fall short of analysts' expectations, as quarterly net fees continued to shrink amid a sluggish jobs market.

The UK-based company said it sees operating profit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023 to be between 125 million pounds and 130 million pounds ($153.56 million and $159.71 million).

Analysts on average expect the company to log annual profits of 137.6 million pounds ($167 million), according to a company-compiled consensus.

British recruiters are witnessing a drop in their net fees, as candidates continue to show reluctance to switch jobs and companies take longer to hire amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The company, which has operations across 37 countries, in September said that it would take a 5 million pound hit to 2023 profit from implementing cost control measures and announced new targets of 1.5 billion pounds in shareholder returns and 400 million pounds in operating profits by 2030.

($1 = 0.8140 pounds)

