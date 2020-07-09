Recruiter PageGroup cuts more jobs, profit slumps

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

Global recruiter PageGroup said on Thursday it laid off another 326 employees in May and June, while reporting a 47.4% slump in second-quarter profit, as companies refrained from hiring employees during the coronavirus crisis.

Gross profit for three months ended June 30 came in at 118.3 million pounds ($149.53 million), compared with 224.7 million pounds last year.

The company, which operates in 36 countries, had announced plans in April to shed 250 staff and cut directors' pay by 20%.

($1 = 0.7911 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

