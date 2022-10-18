Recruiter PageGroup appoints Nick Kirk as CEO

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

Global recruiter PageGroup Plc on Tuesday named insider Nick Kirk as chief executive officer, succeeding Steve Ingham who will step down at the end of this year.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L on Tuesday named insider Nick Kirk as chief executive officer, succeeding Steve Ingham who will step down at the end of this year.

Kirk will take over the top job and join the board starting Jan. 1, 2023.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters