Recruiter PageGroup appoints Nick Kirk as CEO

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Global recruiter PageGroup Plc PAGE.L on Tuesday named insider Nick Kirk as chief executive officer, succeeding Steve Ingham who will step down at the end of this year.

Kirk will take over the top job and join the board starting Jan. 1, 2023.

