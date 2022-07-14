Recruiter Hays quarterly fees jump on global hiring boom

Adds details and background

July 14 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L on Thursday posted a 23% jump in its fourth-quarter net fees, fuelled by ramped-up hiring across markets as companies rush to fill up vacancies.

The recruitment sector is seeing steady demand for hiring after pandemic lows. Hays - London's biggest publicly listed recruiter that primarily hires for white-collar jobs - is benefiting from this uptick.

"Fees and activity were stable at high levels through the quarter, driven by good client and candidate confidence," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said in a statement.

However, a hiring halt from cash-strapped companies due to soaring inflation may trigger a slowdown in demand for more employees.

The company forecasts its full-year operating profit to come in at 210 million pounds ($248.75 million), from previous outlook of 210 million-215 million pounds.

Rival PageGroup Plc PAGE.L posted a higher quarterly gross profit on Wednesday, but remained cautious of the times ahead as the fear of recession looms, forecasting a soft full-year profit.

($1 = 0.8442 pounds)

