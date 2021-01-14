Recruiter Hays Q2 net fees slide 19%, says too early to quantify fresh lockdowns

Recruitment agency Hays Plc said on Thursday it was too early to quantify the impact of new lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Europe, after posting a steep drop in second-quarter net fees as COVID-19 restrictions stymied new hiring across the world.

The staffing company, which operates in 33 countries, said overall net fees fell by 19% for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a 7% fall last year.

