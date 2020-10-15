Recruiter Hays posts lower Q1 net fees, sees modestly profitable first half

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

Recruitment agency Hays Plc said on Thursday it expects first half of the year to be modestly profitable as its temporary hiring remained stable overall, even as it posted a 29% drop in its first-quarter net fees due to the coronavirus crisis.

The UK-based company, among the world's biggest recruiters with big businesses in both temporary and permanent hiring, also added that the group consultant headcount was down by 5% in the quarter.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

