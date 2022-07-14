Recruiter Hays posts 23% jump in quarterly fees

July 14 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L on Thursday posted a 23% jump in its fourth-quarter net fees, fuelled by ramped-up hiring across markets as companies rush to fill up vacancies.

The company, which largely focuses on white-collar hiring, said it expects its full-year operating profit to come in at about 210 million pounds ($248.75 million).

($1 = 0.8442 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

