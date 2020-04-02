Recruiter Hays plans $248 mln equity raise as coronavirus hits hiring

Adds detail on financials, CEO quote, peer Robert Walters

April 2 (Reuters) - One of the world's biggest recruiters Hays HAYS.L announced an emergency 200 million pound ($248.36 million) issue of shares on Thursday, as it sought to prop up its finances in the face of an expected collapse in fees due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said the health crisis has driven a "very material deceleration in client and candidate activity", especially in Europe and the private sector, and that under its modelled scenario net fees could fall by about 35% by the end of 2020.

"The past few weeks have been unlike anything the world has seen in modern times and has severely impacted recruitment markets globally," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said in a statement.

Hays, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said it expects the impact of the virus to be "substantial" and profit for the year ending June 30 to be materially below market expectations.

Like its smaller peer Robert WaltersRWA.L, Hays has also cancelled its dividend and implemented cost reductions ranging from stopping hiring to cutting management pay. It expects it could save up to 20 million pounds per month by December.

Hays, which has been expanding into countries in Europe, Asia and parts of the Americas, has 35 million pounds in net cash as of March 27, it said, with 165 million pounds in undrawn credit facilities. The company expects its cost actions to help it meet debt commitments by June-end.

Global recruiters had already been pummelled by widespread political and economic uncertainties in 2019, ranging from Brexit worries in the UK to protests in Hong Kong and poor sentiment surrounding the U.S.-China trade war.

($1 = 0.8053 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)

