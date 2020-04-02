Recruiter Hays plans $248 mln equity raise as coronavirus hits hiring

April 2 (Reuters) - Recruiter Hays HAYS.L announced an emergency 200 million pound ($248.36 million) issue of shares on Thursday, as it sought to prop up its finances in the face of an expected collapse in fees due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said the health crisis has driven a "very material deceleration in client and candidate activity", especially in Europe and the private sector, and that under its modelled scenario net fees could fall by about 35% by the end of 2020.

