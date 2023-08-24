News & Insights

Recruiter Hays names CEO Cox's successor; annual profit beats expectations

August 24, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays HAYS.L said on Thursday Dirk Hahn would succeed Alistair Cox as its next CEO from Septmeber, after reporting an annual profit ahead of market expectations.

The company, which largely focuses on white-collar roles, reported operating profit of 197 million pounds ($250.6 million for the year ended June 30, compared with average analyst expectations of 193.9 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

