Recruiter Hays flags slower hiring activity in some markets

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday client and candidate activity had slowed in some markets because of macroeconomic uncertainties, after posting a rise in first-quarter net fees.

The London-based company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, said net fees grew at a slower pace of 19% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 36% rise a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.