Recruiter Hays flags slower hiring activity in some markets

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

British recruitment agency Hays Plc said on Thursday client and candidate activity had slowed in some markets because of macroeconomic uncertainties, after posting a rise in first-quarter net fees.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday client and candidate activity had slowed in some markets because of macroeconomic uncertainties, after posting a rise in first-quarter net fees.

The London-based company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, said net fees grew at a slower pace of 19% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 36% rise a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters