Is Recruit Holdings Co. (RCRUY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is one of 234 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCRUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that RCRUY has returned about 18.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 11.5%. This means that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is V2X (VVX). The stock has returned 60.5% year-to-date.

For V2X, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, meaning that RCRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, V2X falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 112 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. and V2X as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.