Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (RCRUY) Price Target Increased by 23.27% to 25.27

The average one-year price target for Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RCRUY) has been revised to $25.27 / share. This is an increase of 23.27% from the prior estimate of $20.50 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.67 to a high of $42.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 152.47% from the latest reported closing price of $10.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recruit Holdings Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCRUY is 0.08%, an increase of 44.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.86% to 402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 97K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 29.13% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 2.39% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRUY by 88.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.