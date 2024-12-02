Recruit Holdings Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Recruit Holdings Co (JP:6098) has released an update.

Recruit Holdings Co. has announced significant progress in its share repurchase program, acquiring over 56.9 million shares from July to November 2024, amounting to nearly 86% of their purchase limit. The repurchase, conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, demonstrates the company’s strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value.

