News & Insights

Stocks

Recruit Holdings Advances Share Buyback Strategy

December 02, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recruit Holdings Co (JP:6098) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Recruit Holdings Co. has announced significant progress in its share repurchase program, acquiring over 56.9 million shares from July to November 2024, amounting to nearly 86% of their purchase limit. The repurchase, conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, demonstrates the company’s strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:6098 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.