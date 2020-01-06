Recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine revives $60 million IPO

OneWater Marine, a recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US, revived its IPO plans on Monday with its latest filing. The company had originally planned to raise $60 million before postponing in October 2019. In its latest filing, OneWater also removed underwriters Goldman Sachs and B. Riley FBR, and added Baird.



The Buford, GA-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $768 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEW. Raymond James, Baird, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



