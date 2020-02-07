IPOs
Recreational boat dealer OneWater Marine prices IPO at $12 low end of lowered range

OneWater Marine, a recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US, raised $55 million by offering 4.6 million shares at $12, the low end of the range of $12 to $14, to command a market value of $166 million. The company relaunched its IPO last month after postponing in October 2019. It had originally&nbsp;planned to raise&nbsp;$60 million by offering 3.2 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20.

OneWater Marine plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEW. Raymond James, Baird, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as lead managers on the deal.

