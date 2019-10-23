Recreational boat dealer OneWater Marine postpones $60 million IPO

OneWater Marine, a recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US, postponed its IPO on Wednesday. It had filed to raise $60 million by offering 3.2 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20.



The Buford, GA-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $719 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ONEW. Goldman Sachs and Raymond James were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.