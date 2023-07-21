Recovery in Systems Category to Aid F5 (FFIV) Q3 Earnings

F5, Inc. FFIV is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 24. The application security solution provider’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the recovery in the Systems product category.

Backlog Clearance to Boost Systems’ Revenues

Industry-wide supply-chain constraints for components in 2022 had severely hurt F5’s Systems segment’s overall performance. Despite strong demand, the company wasn’t able to supply due to component shortages and failed to meet the demand for its Systems products.

As a result, its Systems product category registered a revenue decline in back-to-back four quarters from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. This also resulted in a huge order backlog for F5’s Systems products.

However, an improvement in the supply chain has helped the company clear its backlog from the second quarter of fiscal 2023 onward. Due to the massive backlog clearance, the company reported whopping 43% year-over-year growth in Systems’ revenues in the last reported quarter.

The trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter. Our estimate of $190.1 million for Systems’ revenues indicates robust 28.9% year-over-year growth.

F5, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

F5, Inc. price-eps-surprise | F5, Inc. Quote

Systems Recovery to Offset Software Sluggishness

The recovery in the Systems sub-division is likely to have more than offset the weak performance of Software. On its second-quarterearnings conference call the company stated that it no longer sees 15% to 20% year-over-year growth in Software revenues in fiscal 2023, considering recent quarters’ performances and the current environment for new software projects.

In the second quarter, revenues from the Software sub-segment declined 13% year over year to $131.9 million. Our estimate for Software’s third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $143.7 million, depicting a 19.7% drop from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, our estimate of $333.8 million for the F5 Product division’s third-quarter revenues, which comprises the Systems and Software sub-segments, indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.3%.

