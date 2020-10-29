Recovery in energy business keeps Prysmian on track for FY targets

Adds details

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Thursday its results and margins improved in the third quarter especially in the energy business, putting the world's largest cable maker on track to meet its full-year goals "with confidence".

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 16.3% in the first nine months of this year to 647 million euros ($765 million). That was slightly above a company-provided market consensus of 633 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian turned positive after losing 1.7% before results were published. By 1450 GMT they were up 1.4%.

Prysmian said its adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 9.1% in the third quarter, up from 9.0% in the same period of last year.

The company said that in the third quarter it saw a progressive resumption of activity in most countries, although levels remained lower than last year.

"This resumption, accompanied by timely cost management and a flexible supply chain, allowed the management to protect the group's results and restore the group's consolidated margins to levels in line with the previous year," it said.

Chief Executive Valerio Battista said results confirmed Prysmian's "resilience" in response to the "extremely negative effects" of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Particular mention should be made of the recovery of the organic sales trend in the third quarter across almost all business areas, but especially in energy," he said.

Prysmian in July guided for an adjusted EBITDA of 800-850 million euros this year, after earlier withdrawing a previous full-year guidance following a slump in earnings at the start of the coronavirus crisis. Free cash-flow is projected at between 200-300 million euros this year.

Such forecasts assume no "significant shifts" in the course of the coronavirus-linked health emergency, the company said.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak and David Evans)

