Recovery in Chinese PMIs Lifts Global Stocks

Improving data out of China, the first region hit by the novel coronavirus, helped buoy global stocks on Tuesday.

Most Asian markets advanced, with the Hang Seng climbing 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite edging up 0.1%. India’s Sensex surged 3.9% while the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9% in Tokyo.

European stocks were on track for their seventh gain in nine sessions on Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose over 2% in early trade and has climbed about 15% from its lows on Mar. 18.

Data coming out of China bounced back. The manufacturing purchasing managers index jumped to 52.0 for March, up from 35.7, and the services PMI rose to 52.3 from 29.6.

“The plus-50 readings on both PMI surveys do not mean that the economy is out of the woods. March was a much stronger month, simply because of the low base in February, when the whole country effectively was shut down,” said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Nevertheless, today’s stronger-than-expected readings pose upside risks to our forecast for a real 8% contraction in GDP this quarter, following Q1’s 0.6% increase.”

Other measures of Chinese activity aren’t as robust. On Tuesday, for instance, Beijing traffic congestion was 34% lower than usual, according to mapping service TomTom.

Global new coronavirus case growth was 8.8%, according to Deutsche Bank, the second day in a row it was under 10%. Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson said it had a candidate for a coronavirus vaccine that could be ready next year.

U.S. data on tap includes the latest readings on consumer confidence and Chicago PMI.

Crude-oil futures rose 5% to top $21 a barrel, and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160 points.

