Recordati’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing a total of 37,738 shares between November 12 and November 15, 2024, at an average price of €51.4882 per share. This initiative supports the company’s stock option and incentive plans, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Recordati continues to expand its global pharmaceutical presence, rooted in its rich history and dedication to health as a fundamental right.

