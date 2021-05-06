Recordati sees annual 9.1% core profits growth through 2023

May 6 (Reuters) - Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati RECI.MI laid out its guidance through 2023 on Thursday, expecting average core profits growth of 9.1% per year, as the company reported first-quarter results weaker than last year, yet in line with its own forecasts.

The Milan-based group said in a statement on Thursday it expects 2023 core profits in range of 720 to 760 million euros ($866.88 - 915.04 million), driven by an organic growth of the product portfolio alongside acquisitions and business development operations.

The drugmaker also reported a 13.2% drop in first-quarter earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 150 million euros, due to a decrease in revenue caused by the pandemic which hit sales of seasonal flu medications.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

