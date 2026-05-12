Recordati Q1 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2026 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Recordati (REC.MI) reported that its first quarter net income grew 22.4% to 153.06 million euros from 125.04 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share rose to 0.732 euros from 0.598 euros, up 22.4%. Adjusted net income was 188.14 million euros, up 7.2%.

First quarter net revenue was 713.42 million euros, compared to 679.96 million euros, last year, representing a 4.9% increase. Consolidated net revenue rose 8.7% on a like-for-like basis at CER, or up 7.9% excluding Türkiye.

The Group confirmed its financial targets for full year 2026.

At last close, shares of Recordati were trading at 49.82 euros, down 0.20%.

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