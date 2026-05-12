Markets

Recordati Q1 Net Income Rises; Confirms 2026 Financial Targets

May 12, 2026 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Recordati (REC.MI) reported that its first quarter net income grew 22.4% to 153.06 million euros from 125.04 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share rose to 0.732 euros from 0.598 euros, up 22.4%. Adjusted net income was 188.14 million euros, up 7.2%.

First quarter net revenue was 713.42 million euros, compared to 679.96 million euros, last year, representing a 4.9% increase. Consolidated net revenue rose 8.7% on a like-for-like basis at CER, or up 7.9% excluding Türkiye.

The Group confirmed its financial targets for full year 2026.

At last close, shares of Recordati were trading at 49.82 euros, down 0.20%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RICFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.