News & Insights

Stocks

Recordati Launches Share Buy-Back Program to Boost Incentives

November 11, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has announced a share buy-back program aimed at supporting its stock option and performance share plans, with UBS Europe SE managing the process. The program, approved by the shareholders, allows for the purchase of up to 1.5 million shares, with a maximum cash outlay of 90 million euros, and is set to run until April 2025. This move is part of Recordati’s strategy to incentivize management and align interests with shareholders.

For further insights into IT:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCDTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.