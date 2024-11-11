Recordati Launches Share Buy-Back Program to Boost Incentives

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has announced a share buy-back program aimed at supporting its stock option and performance share plans, with UBS Europe SE managing the process. The program, approved by the shareholders, allows for the purchase of up to 1.5 million shares, with a maximum cash outlay of 90 million euros, and is set to run until April 2025. This move is part of Recordati’s strategy to incentivize management and align interests with shareholders.

