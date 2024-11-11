Recordati Completes Share Buy-Back Program

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA (IT:REC) has released an update.

Recordati S.p.A. has successfully completed its share buy-back program initiated in May 2024, purchasing over 1.49 million treasury shares, which is 0.714% of its share capital, for approximately 74.7 million Euros. This initiative supports the company’s stock option and performance share plans aimed at enhancing management incentives. Recordati, a globally recognized pharmaceutical group, continues its commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions.

