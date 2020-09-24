Cryptocurrencies

Record WBTC Mint Completed by Three Arrows Capital as Demand for Bitcoin on Ethereum Continues to Grow

Ten largest wrapped bitcoin mints in the project's history

Three Arrows Capital just completed the single largest issuance of new wrapped bitcoin tokens by any merchant, minting 2,316 WBTC through BitGo Thursday afternoon.

  • The Singapore-based firmâs mint represents nearly 3% of the current wrapped bitcoin supply, just over 81,000 at last check.
  • One week ago, Alameda Research set the previous record for most tokens issued in a single mint with 1,999 WBTC issued.
  • Since January, the total supply of wrapped bitcoin has grown by over 13,000% from less than 600 WBTC, according to data from Dune Analytics.

