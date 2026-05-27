Record Revenue, Rising Dividends—So Why Aren't Analysts Saying Buy?

Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) posted its best first quarter ever on May 7, with 33% revenue growth and record investment banking. It was the 10th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The company also raised its dividend.

Yet Wall Street says Hold. This Minneapolis-based boutique investment bank is carrying momentum, and the upside is real. But the cyclical risk, well-known to investors, might be even more real.

Piper Sandler Thrives in the Middle Market

Piper Sandler is not a household name, and that is partly by design. Unlike massive commercial banks that manage consumer accounts alongside trillion-dollar trading desks, Piper is a pure-play investment bank. It advises companies on mergers and acquisitions, helps businesses raise money in the stock and bond markets, and provides research and trading services to institutional clients. The company’s focus is on the middle market. That includes growth companies, healthcare businesses, technology firms, and financial institutions that need advisory work but are too small to attract others in the financial sector, like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) or Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Investment Banking Drives Record Results

That niche approach paid off in a big way in 2025. For the full year, earnings came in at $281 million, 55% higher than the year before. Piper generated adjusted net revenue of $1.9 billion, up 22% from 2024. More impressive was adjusted earnings per diluted share, which climbed 40% to $17.74 and operating margins, which grew from 19.7% to nearly 22% for the year.

That momentum carried into 2026. Piper reported net revenue of $474 million in the first three months, topping the prior year’s $357 million by one-third. Adjusted net revenue rose 22% to $469.5 million, or $1 per share, well above expectations. Overall, the company’s operating margin rose 20% for the quarter, with operating income at $94 million, up 37% YOY.

The standout for the quarter was corporate investment banking, which posted a 30% increase to $324 million in revenue. Equity financings saw 36 deals completed, which raised $14 billion for clients, primarily in the healthcare sector. Equity brokerage, the business of helping institutional investors trade stocks, hit $60 million, up 11%. Fixed income services contributed $50 million, a 6% gain.

Cyclicality Remains the Biggest Risk

Not every corner of the business was equally strong, though, and that reminds investors of the core unknowns for companies like this: cyclicality.

Piper’s revenue depends almost entirely on capital markets activity, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity issuance, debt financings, and brokerage commissions. When corporate confidence is rising and deal pipelines are full, boutique banks like Piper thrive. When volatility spikes, interest rates move abruptly, or CEOs decide to delay transactions, revenue can drop without much warning.

A glimpse of this occurred in the first quarter. Even with a strong overall three months, municipal finance revenue saw a small but evident decline. The segment reported that revenue fell 9% to $23.9 million.

Piper Continues Rewarding Shareholders

Still, Piper is not shy about sharing its success with shareholders, especially for a firm that is this lean in size. In the first quarter, the company returned $171 million through dividends and share repurchases. In late March, the company split its stock in a four-for-one move, after declaring a special dividend of $5 per share in the previous month. Then, in May, Piper raised its quarterly dividend 14% to 20 cents per share.

All this results in a forward dividend yield that sits around 1%, not at a level for income investors, but a sign of management commitment. When the business succeeds, shareholders are rewarded.

Analysts See Limited Near-Term Upside

Given the record revenue, improving margins, rising dividends, and a stock split to make shares more affordable, it would be reasonable to expect enthusiastic ratings from analysts. Instead, the consensus is a cautious Hold. The average 12-month price target of $95.06, with a range from $87.50 to $99.50, implies an average upside of less than 20%. Given the lack of a bigger upside or enough marketplace certainty, the overall rating is a Hold, with three analysts recommending Buy, two suggesting Hold, and one calling for a Sell.

Part of the issue is valuation. Trading around $80 per share with trailing earnings of $3.96 per share, Piper trades at nearly 20 times trailing earnings. While the multiple is not expensive for this well-run niche bank, it is not cheap either.

And if capital markets normalize rather than accelerate, or if enough deals are postponed, the company’s strong operating margins could quickly shrink.

Piper’s Bull Case Comes With a Bear Case

The bull case for Piper is straightforward. The company is a well-managed boutique bank with a decade of sector expertise, expanding margins, shareholder-friendly capital allocation, genuine exposure to a dealmaking environment, and 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth.

The bear case, however, is equally clear. Investment banking is a cyclical business, and cycles turn. Rising rates, recession fears, or a broader pullback in corporate confidence: each can cause Piper’s revenue and operating margins to quickly compress. The stock these days is not priced for disaster, which means the cushion is limited if results disappoint.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.