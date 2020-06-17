Record Retail Sales Lift Hopes of V-Shaped Recovery: 5 Picks
The Big Winners Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG The Buckle, Inc. BKE Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA eBay Inc. EBAY The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report
eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Click to get this free report
eBay Inc. (EBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.