Record Rainfalls Slam South Florida; Here’s How Residents Can Stay Safe And Get Help

Heavy rains and thunderstorms pounded Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, dumping up to 2 feet of rain and causing flooding throughout the area. Some 600 people were brought to emergency shelters, according to a report by the city government.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was forced to shut down on Thursday because of flooding and debris on the airfield; it reopened on Friday morning. Broward County schools won’t reopen until Monday.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Broward County due to the rainfall and severe flooding.

Torrential Rains Cause Property Damage and Prompt a State of Emergency Declaration

Along with record-setting rainfall, according to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes touched down on Wednesday. An 85-mile-per-hour tornado in Dania Beach caused property damage, and a smaller tornado with winds of 65 miles per hour touched down just west of I-95 and north of Sheridan Road, which did not cause noticeable damage as of this reporting.

From response to recovery, here are some steps you should take to keep yourself safe and a rundown of what to do after the storm passes.

4 Ways to Stay Safe From Dangerous Effects of Natural Disasters

Natural disasters can create a number of threatening events during and after the storm passes, so knowing what to watch out for can help you avoid potentially serious problems.

During any natural disaster, it’s key to stay informed of the latest news as weather can change quickly. Make sure to follow evacuation orders and get to higher ground if you live in a flood-prone area.

Never Drive on Flooded Roadways According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, nearly half of all flood fatalities are people who tried to drive through flooded areas. To avoid that fate, steer clear of low-lying areas that are prone to flooding and do not attempt to drive around barricades. If you do get caught in a flood, leave your car and move to higher ground. If you can’t evacuate your vehicle, call emergency services immediately. Stay on Dry Ground Avoid standing water. One foot of water can sweep a car off the road and just 6 inches of fast-moving water can sweep a person off their feet. Additionally, standing water may conduct electricity from underground or downed power lines. Throw Out Contaminated Food and Avoid Tap Water Any food that’s come in contact with flood water should be tossed out. It’s probably been exposed to bacteria, motor oil and other chemical waste. Similarly, if your electricity has gone out, refrigerated perishables—including dairy, meat, poultry, eggs, fish and any leftovers—should be discarded after four hours without power. Avoid tap water for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, bathing and brushing your teeth unless you’re certain it’s been deemed safe to use. Contaminated tap water and well water can carry disease-causing viruses, bacteria and parasites. If you don’t have safe bottled water, you should boil tap water to kill any live contaminants. Stay Away From Downed Power Lines Power lines don’t have to emit sparks to be live. Assume all power lines are energized and potentially life-threatening. If you see a power line that’s in need of repair or is on the ground, stay away from it and call your local utility company to report the problem.

You Can’t Live in Your Home—Now What?

It’s distressing when a natural disaster destroys or severely damages your home, especially if you don’t have family or friends to stay with while you figure out your next steps. Because it can take a few days or longer to get help from insurance companies, you may qualify for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, a program created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Other helpful resources for emergency shelters include the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, which let you search for shelters by zip code. You can also text the word SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362). Spanish-language speakers can text REFUGIO and the zip code. You may be charged a standard text message rate.

FEMA’s Individual and Households Program offers a variety of financial assistance for disaster victims, including hotel and short-term housing reimbursement, short-term rent assistance, continued rental subsidies for up to 18 months while your home is being repaired or rebuilt, and financial help to pay for any home repairs your insurance doesn’t cover. You can apply for FEMA assistance on the agency’s website or by calling 800-621-3362.

Save receipts for any money you spend on temporary repairs to your home or on hotels and other lodgings while your home is uninhabitable. Your insurance company may reimburse you for these expenses; to get as much money back as possible, providing proof is key.

Assess Damages and Contact Your Insurance Company

Take inventory of any property that’s been broken or ruined after the disaster once it’s safe to do so. Make a list of what needs to be replaced or fixed and take photos so that you can submit that documentation with your claim to your insurance company. According to advice from the Insurance Information Institute, do not throw out any broken or destroyed items until your insurance adjuster has had a chance to look at them.

The more information you can provide to your insurance company, the better. So be sure to include the following in your inventory:

A description of each item that you must replace or repair

The approximate purchase date of the item

The cost to replace or fix the item

An insurance adjuster may visit your home to assess the situation, so make a list of all the damages you want to show them. Creating a detailed list will help you remember and point out all of the problems during the adjuster’s visit. This may include structural injuries, loose roof tiles, leaking roofs, broken windows, furniture, electronics, appliances and more.

Know What Your Homeowners Insurance Covers

A standard homeowner’s insurance policy covers your home and personal belongings, as well as expenses for hotels and other living accommodations caused by natural disasters, theft and accidents. Standard policies also include liability protection, which covers lawsuits for bodily injury or property damage that you, your family members and even your pets may cause to other people. It also pays for damage caused by your pets.

It’s important to note that if your property is ruined, broken or injured because of a flood, earthquake or normal wear and tear (such as leaks that might develop over time), that damage is not included in standard home insurance policies. This is likely to affect most homeowners filing claims since 90% of all natural disasters include some type of flooding.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), managed by FEMA, offers federally backed flood insurance for homeowners, renters and business owners. NFIP provides two types of coverage: building coverage and contents coverage.

NFIP Buildings Coverage NFIP Contents Coverage Electrical and plumbing systems Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture and electronic equipment Furnaces and water heaters Washer and dryer Appliances, including stoves and refrigerators Valuable items valued at up to $2,500 such as original artwork and antiques Permanently installed cabinets, paneling and bookcases Carpets when not included in building coverage (e.g., carpet installed over wood floors) Foundation walls, anchorage systems and staircases Portable and window air conditioners Fuel tanks, well water tanks and pumps, and solar energy equipment Microwave ovens Detached garages Curtains and other window coverings

Source: Floodsmart.gov

To locate an insurance agency that sells National Flood Insurance policies, you can use the zip code locator on FEMA’s Floodsmart.gov site.

Don’t wait to buy flood insurance until a natural disaster hits, as most flood policies enforce a 30-day waiting period before kicking in.

