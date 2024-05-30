Record plc Senior Manager Buys More Shares

Record plc (GB:REC) has released an update.

Thomas Arnold, Head of Client Team at Record plc, has acquired 335 additional shares at a price of 67.15 pence per share as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan, signaling confidence in the firm’s future performance. This transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, brings Arnold’s total holdings to 40,922 shares, as disclosed by the company in compliance with market regulations.

