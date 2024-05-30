News & Insights

Stocks

Record plc Senior Manager Buys More Shares

May 30, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Record plc (GB:REC) has released an update.

Thomas Arnold, Head of Client Team at Record plc, has acquired 335 additional shares at a price of 67.15 pence per share as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan, signaling confidence in the firm’s future performance. This transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, brings Arnold’s total holdings to 40,922 shares, as disclosed by the company in compliance with market regulations.

For further insights into GB:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.